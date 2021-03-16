Fox News Effect: 47% Of Trump Supporters Will Refuse Vaccine

Articles

If ever there was a cause-and-effect issue with a loud blinking red light, it's the disastrous way Fox News has been relentlessly attacking the CDC, Dr. Fauci, viable COVID treatments, and the effectiveness of safety protocols. In recent polls there are alarming results with respect to the number of Republican men and Trump supporters who will refuse to get vaccinated. This is the Fox Effect on steroids. As soon as President Biden finished his COVID anniversary speech, Tucker Carlson flipped out , hosting COVID denier Alex Berenson to complain that the only policy Biden has to defeat COVID is get people vaccinated. Yeah, what else are we supposed to f**king do, jackass?

