New Charges: FBI's Investigation Of Kavanaugh Was Fake

Above: Even "The Daily Show" knew in 2018 that the FBI's five-day "investigation" of Brett Kavanaugh was a phoney operation to please the former guy's White House. Who knew that the so-called FBI investigation of Brett Kavanaugh was a phony operation to give Republican Senators an out to vote for him to sit on the Supreme Court for life? Everybody with a functioning brain, that's who. And now that the 2020 election put actual law enforcement in the Department of Justice, it appears we'll find out just how shoddy an investigation it was. The Guardian reports that "Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate “proper oversight” by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing." Uh oh. Elections have consequences, and there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed. Looks like its Brett Kavanaugh's time in the barrel https://t.co/9FrR4D4xT9 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 16, 2021

