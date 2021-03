Articles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pledged Monday that he would appoint a Black woman to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should she choose to retire before her term is up.In an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid, the governor said that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543341-newsom-says-he-will-appoint-african-american-woman-to-senate-if-feinstein