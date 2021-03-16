Your Right Wing Relatives Think Meghan Markle Is Part Of The Liberal Deep State

Articles

I guess I can't blame your right-wing relatives if they believe this preposterous claim from England's Daily Mail: that Meghan Markle might replace Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket in 2024. Meghan Markle will use the furore over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumours circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate. One senior Labour figure – a veteran of Tony Blair's Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington – claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency. (Yes, nothing says "plugged in to contemporary American politics" like a Brit who served the prime minister who left office fourteen years ago.) ... A source said: 'The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan's political ambitions and potential backers.' (Only one of those those three "networks" has any say in this matter, and if Democrats are actually talking about this, it's news to me.)

