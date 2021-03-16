Deb Haaland Confirmed As First Native American Cabinet Secretary

Articles

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

When Deb Haaland was first nominated by Joe Biden to head the Department of the Interior, a friend who lives in New Mexico and works with Native tribes told me how conflicted he was: "I hate to lose her as our representative, because she's so good. But our loss is the country's gain." And another friend, a Native attorney, said it was hard to express how happy it made her. "Representation matters." What a long, strange trip it's been, as someone once said. I just keep thinking of how many ways we screwed the Indians, and this is a big step toward fixing that. Secretary Haaland, an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo, will be an advocate for people and the earth, not the oil lobby: My friend @DebHaalandNM believes in preserving our public lands for generations to come. And she can help the federal government honor its promises to tribal nations. She’s going to be an incredible @Interior Secretary. #DebForInterior pic.twitter.com/eSWGsCNM01 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 15, 2021

