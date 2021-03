Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 20:49 Hits: 1

When

news broke

Monday that two men had been charged federally with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who later died after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, one of the names carried a long history in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/HLpgzK_nk30/man-charged-in-capitol-police-assault-has-a-controversial-sandwich-business-back-home