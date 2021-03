Articles

The Senate confirmed Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) in a 51-40 vote on Monday as the U.S. interior secretary, a historic feat marking Haaland as the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary and to lead the federal agency that holds large influence over the country's tribes.

