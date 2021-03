Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 02:56 Hits: 10

"Let's call it what it is: it's a partisan, Republican recall — backed by the [Republican National Committee], anti-mask and anti-vax extremists, and pro-Trump forces," Newsom said Monday.

(Image credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/15/977648661/california-gov-newsom-lashes-out-at-extremist-republicans-pledges-to-fight-recal