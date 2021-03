Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 16:52 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a Thursday interview called the latest allegation of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "nauseating."“The allegations of these women are serious. They're deeply troubling. Last...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542743-schumer-calls-latest-cuomo-charge-nauseating