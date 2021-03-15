Kentucky: Where Insulting Cops May Soon Be A Crime

Articles

Breonna Taylor was sleeping. Minutes later, she was dead from the gunshots of police in her apartment. A year later, no legal consequences for the cops who murdered her, or detained and jailed her boyfriend who legally tried to defend her and himself from the (now-illegal) no-knock warrant police executed in their apartment. On the day before the anniversary of the tragedy of Taylor's killing, Kentucky's GOP Senate passed a grotesque pro-police, anti-Black, anti-free speech, victim-blaming bill, criminalizing insulting a police officer. On "The Sunday Show," Jonathan Capehart read the mind-blowing headline from the Washington Post: "Kentucky Senate votes to criminalize insulting police in way that could cause 'violent response.'" Speechless from the brutality of this law, Capehart finally manages to ask his guest, Kimberly Atkins, "Is this a first amendment challenge?" She agreed that, of course, it was, but listed the deeper reasons the law reflected the twisted moral rot of the GOP.

