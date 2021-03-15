Capitol Rioter Found To Be Well-Known Nazi Sympathizer

Articles

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was even reprimanded for wearing the Hitler moustache to work at a Naval base. His lawyer argued he wasn't a White supremacist though his co-workers said he regularly made jokes about Jews, killing people with disabilities, and "had issues with women." The FBI's 34-page court filing is here (PDF). Source: CNN An Army reservist charged with storming the US Capitol was a well-known White supremacist and Nazi sympathizer at the Navy base where he worked as a contractor, and was even rebuked for sporting a distinctive "Hitler mustache," prosecutors said in new court filings. Federal prosecutors revealed Friday that the Navy conducted its own internal investigation into Timothy Hale-Cusanelli that uncovered numerous incidents where he promoted racist and sexist views. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service interviewed 44 of his colleagues and 34 of them said he held "extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women." Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was charged with seven criminal counts, including obstructing congressional proceedings, civil disorder and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. He hasn't yet entered a plea.

