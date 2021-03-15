Sen. Bill Cassidy's 'Yeah, But' Vote Against His Own State

Articles

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy had no defense for voting against the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The American Rescue Act helps over 90% of all Louisianans. With a Democratic House and a 50/50 Senate, not to mention a Democrat in the White House, ARPA is the ONE CHANCE any elected official had to help their state recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. There is no other option. So saying "yeah but I didn't like part of it" just means you put quibbling and partisanship above your constituents. Period. Bill Cassidy gave weak tea excuses on why he voted against his own people during a pandemic. Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace wasn't having it. Wallace said, "The pandemic is not just a public health crisis, it's also an economic crisis and according to the White House, stimulus payments will go to 91% of the adults in your state of Louisiana and 93% of the children. And the child tax credit will go to the families of the million kids in Louisiana. Senator, are you saying the people of your state don't need that money?"

