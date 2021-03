Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 21:34 Hits: 2

Despite the country hitting record numbers of daily vaccinations against COVID-19, recent polling has shown higher vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, prompting growing concerns among GOP governors amid the White House decrying the partisan divide over vaccinations to combat the pandemic.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ytEnj1D3bNU/republican-governors-white-house-partisan-vaccine-hesitancy