Even Greg Abbott Won't Back Maria Bartiromo's BS

Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021

Fox "news" has to keep their viewers in a constant state of agitation, and since Joe Biden was elected and they no longer have an endless supply of Trump tweets to regurgitate, the network has been running endless segments every hour on the hour fearmongering over the increase in the number of migrants coming across the border, attacking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attacking Biden and Democrats and lying about the relief bill, and drumming up feigned outrage over ridiculous crap like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. During yet another fearmongering segment over the migrants coming across our southern border this Sunday, Fox's Maria Bartiromo quoted an article from the Washington (a.k.a. Moonie) Times, claiming that "migrants flooding across U.S. border with as much as 10 times the COVID-19 rate as Americans," and even Abbott wasn't willing to play along with Bartiromo. After repeating a claim she said she heard from border agents that a local congresswoman had told them "not to carry machine guns" because it was making migrants "feel threatened," which the congresswoman denied, Bartiromo asked Abbott whether that was "putting our agents in harm's way" and whether the report was accurate or not.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/greg-abbott-refuses-maria-bartiromos-claim