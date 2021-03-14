The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

All The Former Presidents Made This Pro-Vax Ad - With One Exception

All the former presidents and their wives cut an ad encouraging everyone to get the vaccine, except for one. You’ll enjoy watching this, especially seeing the picture of Jimmy Carter in the last shot. Donald Trump declined being in the ad, but he did issue a statement. This new “statement” from Trump is REAL. ???????? pic.twitter.com/biMJDPNjsu — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 11, 2021 If he hadn’t been president, we probably wouldn’t need it. I can guarantee you one thing – I hope people remember that half a million people didn’t have to die if Trump had handled this competently.

