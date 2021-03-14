Montana Man Who Bragged 'We're Going To Take This Damn Place' Now Arrested By FBI

Articles

Apparently, this dude thought the Insurrection Act meant he was permitted to join an insurrection. Camper is now the fifth person from Montana arrested in connection with the January 6th riot. Source: Flathead Beacon A Montana man who confirmed his illegal presence inside the U.S. Capitol in an interview with a national TV network has been arrested and charged with four counts related to the deadly Jan. 6 riot. Boyd Allen Camper made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Missoula Friday morning. Camper’s charges include parading, demonstrating or picketing in Capitol buildings; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct at the Capitol; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted areas, and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted space without authority. In an affidavit submitted to the court, the FBI provides several photographs it says identify Camper inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with statements from a number of witnesses who confirmed his presence. In an interview with the FBI on Jan. 21, Camper admitted to filming inside the Capitol with a stick-mounted Go-Pro camera and said he “picked the right hole” on his way to breaching the building. Camper also told investigators “in my mind, we were going to take the Capitol steps.”

