After Short-Changing Urban Areas, Governor Brags About Vaccine Rollout In Missouri

Sunday, 14 March 2021

Gov. Mike Parson bragged about the vaccine rollout in his state after he's been short-changing the urban areas for weeks, and wanted credit for the coronavirus positivity rate going down, when he's refused to implement a state-wide mask mandate during an appearance with Fox's Neil Cavuto this Saturday. Parson's initial response to the criticism after reports showed the sick and the elderly in St. Louis and other urban areas driving for hours to rural Missouri to get vaccinated was to lash out at reporters and deny what everyone saw happening before their very eyes. Rural counties in Missouri struggled to find enough residents to fill up mass vaccination events, leaving thousands of surplus doses, while those in urban areas desperate to get vaccinated sat waiting for appointments due to lack of supply.

