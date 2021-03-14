'Using Cocaine To Buy Votes': Greg Abbott Makes Ridiculous Claim About Dem Election Reform

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) suggested over the weekend that a Democratic effort to improve access to elections would lead to "using cocaine to buy votes." During her Sunday morning program, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Abbott about legislation known as H.R. 1 that aims to improve election integrity. "Before I was governor, I was the attorney general of Texas," Abbott explained. "And when the Obama administration tried doing things like this, I filed 31 lawsuits against the Obama administration. The strongest tool that we have is the litigation tool." "And when you look at some of the things that they are talking about with regard to H.R. 1, they are trying to institutionalize voter fraud in the United States of America," he continued. "They want to make mail-in ballots permanent. Everyone knows -- including Democrats in Texas -- have said that one of the easiest ways to cheat in elections is through these mail-in ballots." According to Abbott, Democrats want to "protect ballot harvesting." He then recounted an "amazing story" about people "using cocaine to buy votes" during his time as attorney general.

