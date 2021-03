Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 19:47 Hits: 11

Generations of systemic discrimination have decimated the number of Black farmers in the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talked with NPR about new funding for debt relief.

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/13/976659142/black-farmers-have-long-faced-discrimination-new-aid-aims-to-boost-their-numbers