The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

PA GOP Sends Robocalls With 'Johnson Johnson' Caller ID

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

In March of 2018, Trump’s then-Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai praised a federal court decision striking down the Obama-era regulations against robocalls. Pai promised to figure out a free market, no-regulation way to curb the practice of robocalling. Everyone from comedian John Oliver to the entire Daily Kos community knew Pai and Donald Trump wouldn’t do it. They didn’t. Since that time, we have seen story after story about erroneous robocalling, frequently in the hopes of nefarious political gain, but also as calls for violence, as well as in service of classic scammery. While all of these cases feel like they should be criminal offenses, only some of them end with real consequences for the robocallers.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/pa-gop-sends-robocalls-johnson-johnson

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version