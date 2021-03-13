PA GOP Sends Robocalls With 'Johnson Johnson' Caller ID

Articles

In March of 2018, Trump’s then-Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai praised a federal court decision striking down the Obama-era regulations against robocalls. Pai promised to figure out a free market, no-regulation way to curb the practice of robocalling. Everyone from comedian John Oliver to the entire Daily Kos community knew Pai and Donald Trump wouldn’t do it. They didn’t. Since that time, we have seen story after story about erroneous robocalling, frequently in the hopes of nefarious political gain, but also as calls for violence, as well as in service of classic scammery. While all of these cases feel like they should be criminal offenses, only some of them end with real consequences for the robocallers.

