Capitol Rioter Charged For Allegedly Assaulting Officer, Burying Badge In His Backyard

They don't come much dumber than this Capitol rioter. Not only did he assault a police officer, steal multiple pieces of police equipment and his badge, but he kept the evidence. He also tried to take his service revolver. Officer Michael Fanone, you might remember, suffered a heart attack in the incident. Source: WKBW, Buffalo BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Justice has unsealed charges against a Buffalo man who allegedly assaulted a DC police officer, hiding his badge in his backyard. FBI agents have identified Thomas Sibick of Buffalo as one of the rioters who allegedly participated in the attacks against MPD Officer Michael Fanone. Sibick was initially interviewed by the FBI, and told them a pack of lies. Three weeks later he was brought in again, shown video footage, and then proceeded to tell more lies. Three weeks after that, Sibick was interviewed by agents, after investigators found that a person consistent with Sibick's appearance was shown on police body cam footage from the police officer. When asked about this, Sibick allegedly admitted to grabbing the officer’s badge and radio, then stating that he tried to help the officer, and claims that the badge was coming off the officer when he was reaching for him.

