Rachel Maddow Calls Out Ron Johnson For Saying He Didn't Feel Threatened Because Rioters Were White, Not Black

The rioters of January 6th were white, so for Wisconsin's Ron Johnson that was enough to not worry about them, because "I knew they love this country, truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, so I wasn't concerned," said Ron Johnson in a talk radio interview. RACHEL MADDOW: Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson tonight talking about why he wasn't afraid at all during the attack because he could tell by looking at them they were all good people who would never break the law. RON JOHNSON: I'm also criticized because I made the comment on January 6th I never felt threatened. Because I didn't. mainly because I knew that even though those thousands of people that were marched into the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew they love this country, truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, so I wasn't concerned. Had the tables been turned, Joe, this gets me in trouble, had President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.

