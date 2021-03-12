Nadler, AOC, Other House Dems From NY Issue Calls For Cuomo&#8217;s Resignation

Articles

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and a group of Democrats from New York's congressional delegation called on Gov.

Andrew Cuomo

(D) to resign on Friday. The powerful Democrat is embroiled in twin scandals: six women who have accused the governor of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct, and it has become clear of the last month that his office obscured data on COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

