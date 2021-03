Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 18:54 Hits: 2

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) announced on Friday that she would not be seeking reelection in Arizona's 2nd District in the 2022 midterms, marking the first retirement from the House in the upcoming election cycle. The decision raises questions about potential vulnerability of her seat.

