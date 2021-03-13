Still Unanswered Questions About The Capitol Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 01:00 Hits: 10

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Series: The Insurrection The Effort to Overturn the Election After two weeks of congressional hearings, it remains unclear how a rampaging mob of rioters managed to breach one of the most sacred bastions of American democracy on Jan. 6. During more than 15 hours of testimony, lawmakers listened to a cacophony of competing explanations as officials stumbled over themselves to explain how America’s national security, defense, intelligence and law enforcement agencies allowed a homegrown enemy to put an entire branch of government in danger during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The continuing questions surrounding the attack have prompted calls for a more sustained inquiry than has so far taken place. House Democrats have set up an outside commission to investigate, similar to what followed the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, but so far Republicans have the proposal. Among the key questions yet to be answered: 1. Why did national security officials respond differently to Black Lives Matter protesters than to Trump supporters?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/still-unanswered-questions-about-capitol