Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 23:10 Hits: 0

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), putting him in charge of an agency that will play a key role in implementing President Biden's climate agenda.The Senate voted 66...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/542539-senate-confirms-michael-regan-as-epa-chief