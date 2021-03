Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

As Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) scrambled to save the massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus package, he warned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) that supporting a GOP unemployment proposal would effectively sink the legislation."I said that’...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542664-manchin-cements-key-vote-status-in-50-50-senate