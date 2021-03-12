Don't Start Partying Just Yet -- July 4th Deadline Is Realistic IF We Do Our Part

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 13:57 Hits: 3

It's true that we're all feeling more optimistic about the covid pandemic, but it's important to realize what will go into reaching that July 4th goal Joe Biden talked about last night. People being people, we know there will be a hard-core contingent of knuckleheads who will go out and party as if we've already reached that goal. CNN's John Berman introduced CNN contributor Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and Detroit's former health commissioner, to talk about it. "May 1st for everyone to be able to sign up for a vaccine. July 4th for a little bit of normalcy. What needs to happen, right, in terms of vaccine distribution in order for this to work?" he asked. "Well, we're going to rely on every single dose of the vaccine getting where it needs to go and getting into the arms of people. We've had challenges with deployment. And to think about it, May 1st is still five months from when we had the first vaccines," El-Sayed said. "But this is a moment where we're seeing a lot of vaccines come online, particularly with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is as if you had two of the other Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. And so we're starting to get into the rhythm of getting these deployed in all sorts of locations. the other part of this $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. I want to put that in perspective. Much of that going into vaccine deployment to grease the wheels to get vaccines out to people. I think this is an achievable outcome," he said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/dont-start-partying-just-yet-july-4th