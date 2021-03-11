Politics Podcast: Did Joe Biden Get Lucky In 2020?

Articles

The chaos surrounding the 2020 election meant one story would often supplant another before we fully had time to process anything. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, for example, had plans to do an audio documentary report in March 2020 that would detail the 72 hours between the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday, when then-candidate Joe Biden went from underdog to practically the presumptive nominee.

That never happened. The pandemic sent us into lockdown and totally upended our coverage plans. And that’s not the only time we tore up our plans in 2020.

In this installment of the podcast, with the benefit of hindsight and some time to breathe, Galen Druke reflects on those kinds of key moments in the 2020 race with the authors of the new book, “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won The Presidency.” The book is the first big reported account of the 2020 campaign in its entirety and is written by Jonathan Allen, senior political analyst with NBC News, and Amie Parnes, senior correspondent for The Hill.

