Trump&#8217;s Ex-Defense Chief Says It&#8217;s &#8216;Pretty Much Definitive&#8217; Then-POTUS Incited Capitol Mob

Former Trump acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said it's "pretty definitive" that the deadly Capitol insurrection earlier this year wouldn't have happened if then-President Trump didn't deliver a fiery speech hours before the attack urging his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn Joe Biden's electoral victory. Miller spoke to VICE for an interview set to air Sunday on Showtime.
