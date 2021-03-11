West Virginia County That Went For Trump Welcomes Covid Relief Act

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 14:37 Hits: 1

Anderson Cooper introduced a segment on reaction in West Virginia to the pandemic rescue plan. "President Biden expected to sign the nearly $2 trillion covid relief bill Friday. This after the House approved the historical legislation this afternoon. That may be the easy part. The hard part, getting out to where it's needed. We sent Gary Tuchman to the county with 85% of voters voting for the former president in the 2020 election. Only one other county in the state gave him a higher percentage of the vote. This is clearly Republican voters, so we wanted to see how the relief bill is being received there. Here's what Gary found," he said. "Economic life has long been challenging in the mountainous towns of West Virginia coal country. The covid outbreak has made things much worse," Tuchman said. "It's tough for my kids. For my wife. My whole family in general. I mean, I got a lot of my family out of work." "Kevin Johnson is a coal miner, but like many other people in the area, lost his job." "I love the mines. I mean, it's good money. Really good money. Good living." But, he said, it's a struggle right now. Tuchman said the covid relief bill is a huge relief for so many people. "Garland Thompson is a restaurant dishwasher." "I'm excited about it. Any time you can help areas as depressed as Mingo County and West Virginia, and give people $1400, hopefully that will -- it's going to help a little bit." "Help you?" "Yes, sir. It would help me, me and my wife."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/west-virginia-county-went-trump-welcomes