Capitol Hill Rioter Demands Her Trial Be In Texas, Not DC

The sense of entitlement with these domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol is seemingly endless. Cudd, you might remember, admitted to and bragged that we tore the doors down to Nancy Pelosi's office but somehow didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, and later asked for and was granted permission by a Texas judge to vacation in Mexico when she was on pre-trial release. So it stands to figure that such a person now thinks she deserves to be tried in Texas rather than the place where she committed her crimes. Astounding but not surprising. Source: Washington Post Attorneys for a woman who bragged in a Facebook live stream about storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 asked a federal judge Wednesday to move her case from Washington, D.C., to near her home in western Texas, saying a more Republican-friendly jury would decide her guilt or innocence more fairly.

