John Dean Has Thoughts On Michael Cohen's 7th Meeting With NY Prosecutors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:58 Hits: 3

Reuters grabbed an interview on the street yesterday with Michael Cohen as he came from his seventh meeting with NY prosecutors. Anderson Cooper asked John Dean's thoughts. "You tweeted about personal experience you don't visit seven times if you're not planning to indict. How can you be so confident of that?" Cooper asked. "The fact that they brought him in for a seventh time, couldn't you also read into it that they are sort of just fishing?" Dean said it wasn't likely at this stage, and said it could be a couple of things. "One is, the prosecutors are trying to get familiar with the witness -- more likely in this instance because of the treasure trove of information they obtained evidence from, is to get guidance and insight into what some of those documents mean, give them more people who might know about various affairs that are revealed by the documents," he said. "An insider as I once was can give insights that prosecutors can't otherwise get and that's why you don't -- you're not going to do this to find exculpatory evidence. They are narrowing the case to see what they will bring against the president and possibly his family." "The allegation of hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, porn star, won't be a line item deduction. Could Michael Cohen help guide investigators how things are labeled or documented within the Trump organization?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/john-dean-has-thoughts-michael-cohens-7th