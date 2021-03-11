Throwback Thursday: Coronavirus Declared A Pandemic, 2020

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 16:05 Hits: 0

It's been a very long year. One year ago today, the CDC declared the Coronavirus to be a global pandemic. Remember when we thought the lockdown might last 3 weeks? The tweets below are from exactly one year ago: Trump is reportedly waiting on Kushner's research before declaring a coronavirus national emergency. If past examples serve as a model, it’s not going to be much help. https://t.co/IvqwphMOEe — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 11, 2020 Not an empty seat in the room. We are 1 minute out from our campus meeting in regards to The Coronavirus. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/cCa2UU0Hsp — SCTV3 (@_SCTV3) March 11, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/throwback-thursday-declared-2020