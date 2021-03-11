Three House Republicans Targeted For Jan 6 'Involvement'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is demanding an investigation into three House Republicans to examine what she described as their "active roles" in provoking and aiding the deadly January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. In six separate letters sent Wednesday to the House Ethics Committee and Office of Congressional Ethics, Jayapal (D-Wash.) called for probes into Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) to determine the extent of "their involvement in the deadly attack on the Capitol." "It is critical for the functioning of Congress—and therefore the functioning of our democracy—that this investigation is conducted," wrote Jayapal. "I urge the House Committee on Ethics and the Office of Congressional Ethics to thoroughly investigate Representatives Boebert, Brooks, and Gosar's conduct, and refer any appropriate findings to the Department of Justice." I didn’t know if I would make it out alive on January 6th. GOP members who aided insurrectionists or stoked the flames that day must be held fully accountable. That’s why I’m calling for ethics investigations to be launched into the actions of three members. https://t.co/dEbEIuQMKl

