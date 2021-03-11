GOP Senator Ripped For Taking Credit For Part Of Biden's Stimulus Bill...That He Voted Against

Articles

Wicker's utter shamelessness was greeted by several disgusted hashtags on Twitter yesterday, such as #YouVotedAgainst, #YouVotedNo, #GOPHyprocrisy, and so on. Thousands of tweets had Wicker trending at #1 in the United States. People are just tired of this shit. Wicker's tweet got the ratio it deserved, with over 33,000 overwhelmingly negative comments. Source: New York Times Before the House gave final approval to a $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Wednesday without any Republican support, Speaker Nancy Pelosi admonished Republicans for their opposition to the measure, declaring, “It’s typical that they vote no and take the dough.” As if to make her point, Senator Roger Wicker, Republican of Mississippi, tweeted approvingly just hours after the bill passed about the $28.6 billion included for “targeted relief” for restaurants. His post did not mention that he had voted no. “I’m not going to vote for $1.9 trillion just because it has a couple of good provisions,” he later told reporters. Mr. Wicker’s post received an unwelcome reception on Twitter, prompting thousands of responses, many of them pointing out that he had voted against the measure, known as the American Rescue Plan.

