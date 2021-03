Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday sharply criticized a planned $5 billion fund for debt repayment targeting disadvantaged farmers in the COVID-19 stimulus package set to be passed by the House this week, calling it "reparations."...

