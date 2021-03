Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 15:25 Hits: 2

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Budget Committee on Wednesday gave their stamps of approval for Shalanda Young to be deputy director of the White House Office and Management and Budget.The Homeland Security...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/542511-senate-panel-advances-shalanda-young-as-deputy-omb-director