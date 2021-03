Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 20:59 Hits: 2

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday lambasted increased security around the Capitol, calling it "overdone" and an overreaction."I think we've overdone it. ... There have been no serious threats against the Capitol. I think we're...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542609-mcconnell-calls-increased-capitol-security-overdone-says-it-reminds-him-of