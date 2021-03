Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 17:15 Hits: 9

Over nearly five months, McGuireWoods earned well over $2 million in taxpayer money to look into the federally funded Open Technology Fund at the behest of Trump-appointed CEO Michael Pack.

(Image credit: Gus Ruelas/USC Center on Public Diplomacy)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/10/974122042/i-was-speechless-law-firm-investigated-its-own-ex-client-for-trump-voa-chief