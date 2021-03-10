Our Librul Media Ties Itself In Knots Trying To Give Credit To Trump On Vaccines

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 13:29 Hits: 4

Here was the headline in the New York Times this morning: Biden Got the Vaccine Rollout Humming, With Trump’s Help And here's the heart of the story: To Trump administration aides, the new president’s crowing rings off-key. Mr. Biden is proclaiming victory off his predecessor’s achievements while wrongly grumbling about a mess he says he inherited, they say. “They criticize what we did, but they are using our playbook every step of the way,” said Paul Mango, the Trump administration’s deputy chief of staff for health policy and a senior official in the crash vaccine development effort then known as Operation Warp Speed. He said Mr. Trump’s team oversaw the construction or expansion of nearly two dozen plants involved in vaccine production and invoked the Defense Production Act 18 times to ensure those factories had sufficient supplies. This is, um, misleading. And to be fair, the reporter who wrote the piece did her job properly. She goes on to list the ways in which Biden got things going after the Trump effort went badly off track. But this story reads like "Former Trump officials call and complain, NYT editors are terrified of being accused by conservatives of not being "fair" (both sides!), and they have to pound that square peg into that round hole, dammit!" Stockholm syndrome, I guess.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/our-librul-media-ties-itself-knots-trying