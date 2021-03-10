Sound The Alarm: GOP Voter Suppression Is January 6 Riot In A Nice Suit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 17:01 Hits: 9

Marc Elias is utterly alarmed. The director of the Democracy Docket, which successfully defended democracy against Donald Trump's big lie in 2020, is now watching with horror as Republican statehouses across the country stomp on voting rights. And as Karoli noted here yesterday, these efforts are well-funded by the dark money billionaire class: "Heritage Foundation has earmarked $10 million to push states to suppress the vote." "It is just different this time. This is not to say that there are not other problems in the world," said Elias. "I recognize that there are other stories that have to be covered. But I am begging America, and the media to pay attention to this. Right now, we are facing an avalanche of voter suppression that we have not seen before. At least not since Jim Crow, in state after state." Elias implied that these voter suppression acts by state legislatures are simply a January 6 riot with a nice suit. "The assaults we're seeing going on now in state capitals with the legislatures may be less deadly and less violent, but they're every bit as damaging to our democracy." You missed voter suppression. The GOP is literally changing the rules for how we hold elections. That is the story, not a plastic potato. https://t.co/KWubIFMlkK

