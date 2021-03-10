'HOW DARE YOU?' Rep. Plaskett Holds GOP Rep's Feet To Fire For Racist Comments

Articles

Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-KKK) got the reception he deserved for suggesting that Black people don't care about families when Rep. Stacy Plaskett spanked him in public on the House floor during the debate on the American Rescue Plan Act. Republicans love to be racist and pretend they're not being racist, but it's getting harder and harder for them when they just lay it all out there. Not only that, but Black people aren't going to stay quiet when they do it, especially when they do it on the record. Grothman learned that lesson. "One of the things that hasn't been mentioned here, the increase in the income tax credit for single people has a marriage penalty in it," Grothman said. "I bring it up because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election." "I know it's a group that doesn't like the old-fashioned family," he tossed in for good measure. I don't know about YOU, but that smarmy, racist, ugly remark pissed me off. And I wasn't the only one. When it was Rep. Stacey Plaskett's turn, she turned to those remarks. "How dare you? How dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families?" she thundered. "We have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years and the assault on our families to not have Black lives or not even have Black families!" "How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the black community?" she asked again. "That is outrageous. That should be stricken down."

