Help Is On The Way: American Rescue Plan Act Passes 220-211

Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid Relief plan is on its way to his desk for signature, just weeks after he took office. We've all heard about the relief checks, unemployment extension and the child tax credit enhancement, but there's so much more to the bill than that. The health care provisions are huge for everyone who has been laid off from their job and can't afford COBRA or even the ACA exchanges. For people receiving unemployment, their ACA subsidy leaps to the maximum, which in many cases is zero. People facing clawbacks of their 2020 subsidies will have those amounts forgiven. COBRA premiums will be 100 percent subsidized through the end of September, and ACA subsidies are now increased, covering people earning more than 400 percent of the Federal poverty level and limiting the maximum anyone pays to 8.5 percent of their income. But there is so much more. Money for desperately needed state and local aid, money for accelerated vaccine delivery, and $25 billion to help people behind in their rent. As Joe Biden once said, this whole bill is a "BFD" and certainly the most progressive piece of legislation to be passed in decades, if not ever.

