Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 11:04 Hits: 9

Senate Republicans are facing a brain drain as some of the caucus’s biggest dealmakers prepare to head for the exits. Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-Mo.) announcement this week that he will not run for reelection is the latest blow for the GOP’s governing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542421-senate-gop-faces-retirement-brain-drain