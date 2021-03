Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

The surprise retirement of Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) means another member of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) inner circle is leaving the Senate as the GOP shifts more toward former President Trump’s brand of conservative populism....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542232-blunts-retirement-deals-blow-to-mcconnell-inner-circle