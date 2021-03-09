BAIL DENIED: QAnon Shaman's TV Interview Backfires

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

A federal judge on Monday refused to release self-styled "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley prior to the trial for his role in a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In his 32-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth pointed to a recent 60 Minutes interview with Chansley as evidence that the defendant does not understand the severity of his actions. In the interview, Chansley claimed that his actions had been peaceful and that he had prevented other rioters from stealing muffins. "Defendant's perception of his actions on January 6th as peaceful, benign, and well-intentioned shows a detachment from reality," Lamberth wrote, citing the 60 Minutes interview. "If the defendant does not understand the severity of the allegations against him, the Court finds no reason to believe he would not commit the same or similar actions again." The judge also blasted Chansley's defense attorney, Albert Watkins, for "squandering" time with his client on the 60 Minutes interview.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/jacob-chansley-qanon-shaman-capitol-hill