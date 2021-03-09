FBI Arrests Oath Keeper With Ties To Roger Stone

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021

Charges have, as of this writing, not been made public. Minuta's wife said he never entered the Capitol building. We'll soon see if that's true or not as the FBI usually have these guys on video doing something illegal. Dead to rights, in other words. Minuta also has ties to Michael Flynn and Alex Jones. Source: ABC News A New York man with ties to the Oath Keepers militia group and former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a law enforcement official told ABC News on Monday. Roberto Minuta, of Newburgh, New York, was seen in a video first unearthed by ABC News flanking Roger Stone on the morning of Jan. 6 outside a Washington, D.C., hotel. In the video, Minuta can be seen standing with Stone wearing a baseball hat and military-style vest branded with the Oath Keeper logo. He was spotted on video later that day in the gathering crowd approaching the Capitol. The FBI arrested Minuta in Newburgh on Saturday, the official told ABC News. Minuta will make his initial court appearance Monday in White Plains.

