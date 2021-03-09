Caught On Video: Unmasked Passenger Fake-Coughs On Uber Driver

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:17 Hits: 3

In the latest example of entitled people behaving badly, a video of a female Uber passenger refusing to wear a mask, coughing on the driver, and eventually grabbing his phone has gone viral. This, in the Bay Area. Wow. The driver feels he was treated this way because of his race. NBC 12: “If I was of another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them, I am pretty sure,” he said. “The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m not among one of them, it’s easy for them to intimidate me.” Khadka said Uber gave him $120 in cleaning funds after multiple requests, but he said that’s not enough. Uber said in a statement: “The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber.” Police are investigating the incident. ⚠️ ????????????????????????????: ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ⚠️ Uber driver Subhakar told me he picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday & after asking one to wear a mask was subject to slurs, taunting & one grabbing his phone. He’s taking a few days off. SFPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/o99pOooWsw — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

