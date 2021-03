Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 10:04 Hits: 5

The Biden administration is moving to restore protections for migratory birds. It's the latest step to reverse a number of environmental rollbacks under former President Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/09/975125806/incidental-killings-of-migratory-birds-will-go-unpunished-for-now